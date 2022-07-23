FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 25,391 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,017,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FE opened at $38.32 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.97.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.64%.

FE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

