Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 262 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $83.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day moving average of $90.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.34.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

