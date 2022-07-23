CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 265 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ONEOK by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ONEOK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 511,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONEOK Trading Down 0.7 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

NYSE:OKE opened at $57.99 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.56. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.76.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

