CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,492,000 after acquiring an additional 535,110 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,923,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $5,694,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,336,000 after purchasing an additional 111,911 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $4,328,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energizer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Energizer from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Energizer Stock Up 0.7 %

ENR opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $43.16.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.38 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 56.03% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Energizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.