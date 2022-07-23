CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,540,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135,409 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,937,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 855.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,852,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

