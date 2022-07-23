CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.7 %

In other American Electric Power news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,256.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $94.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $104.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.39.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

