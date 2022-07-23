CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 238 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,293,537,000 after acquiring an additional 103,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,295,939,000 after acquiring an additional 57,739 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,005,096,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $617.74.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $463.99 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $375.87 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

