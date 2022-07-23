CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,719 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.71.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 4.3 %

Coinbase Global stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.23. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 30,030 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $1,819,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 30,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $1,819,818.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

