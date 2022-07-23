Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Increased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $683,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $134.26 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.21.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

