The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on KHC. UBS Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

