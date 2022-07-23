CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 416 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock opened at $205.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.62 and its 200 day moving average is $206.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

