Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 52 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $295.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.87. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $251.01 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.50.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

