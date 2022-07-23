Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 13,836 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,804 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $2,135,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $80,290,000 after buying an additional 485,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,382 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $101.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.60 and a 200 day moving average of $116.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $165.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.32.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

