Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,246 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $12,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 421,344 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,656,000 after purchasing an additional 544,414 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $74.04.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,148,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.04 per share, for a total transaction of $66,646,229.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 181,442,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,530,925,602. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,148,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.04 per share, for a total transaction of $66,646,229.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 181,442,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,530,925,602. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 34,473,254 shares of company stock worth $1,977,289,204. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.53.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

