Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $14,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DG opened at $247.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.72.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

