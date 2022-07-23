Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,923 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $13,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Centene by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Centene by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,165,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,063,000 after acquiring an additional 118,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.
Insider Activity at Centene
Centene Stock Up 0.5 %
Centene stock opened at $90.94 on Friday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $91.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.48.
Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centene (CNC)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.