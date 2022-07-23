Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,327,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,142,000 after buying an additional 38,114 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,909,000 after buying an additional 239,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,007,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,749,000 after buying an additional 552,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,020,000 after buying an additional 36,308 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

NYSE:RHI opened at $77.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.49. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CL King upped their price target on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

