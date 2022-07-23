SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of SiTime worth $13,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in SiTime during the 4th quarter worth about $5,741,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth about $3,994,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SiTime

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $266,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,365 shares in the company, valued at $24,923,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,158 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $266,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,923,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 540,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,839,353.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,152 shares of company stock valued at $3,985,418 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiTime Stock Performance

SITM stock opened at $175.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.86, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.68. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.02 and a fifty-two week high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). SiTime had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SiTime has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

