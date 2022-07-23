Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $13,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 22.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 103.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 25.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,972,000 after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,121,000 after acquiring an additional 21,738 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $6,724,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,802,242.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $6,724,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,802,242.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 535,029 shares of company stock valued at $78,604,265 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $163.52 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.85.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

