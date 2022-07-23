Calamos Advisors LLC Has $14.55 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,484 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $14,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 363,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.91.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $92.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.24.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.