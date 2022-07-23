iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $122.62 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.03.

iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

