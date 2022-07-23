Calamos Advisors LLC Has $15.55 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,603 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $15,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in General Mills by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in General Mills by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.
Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills
General Mills Price Performance
NYSE:GIS opened at $73.63 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.26.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.
General Mills Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.87%.
About General Mills
General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.
