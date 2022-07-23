Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,940 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Wix.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Wix.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in Wix.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 81,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Price Performance

NASDAQ WIX opened at $63.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $53.12 and a 1 year high of $309.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.14. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.41%. The business had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.36) earnings per share. Wix.com’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.94.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

