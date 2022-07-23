Calamos Advisors LLC Has $15.34 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $15,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $668,384,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after buying an additional 1,664,485 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,465,000 after buying an additional 639,285 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,305,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,486,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $523,586,000 after acquiring an additional 206,548 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.55.

SHW opened at $259.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.35. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

