Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $321,000 Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 200.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Align Technology by 3,733.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Align Technology by 11,400.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $265.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.86 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.31 and its 200-day moving average is $378.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALGN. UBS Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $479.00 to $438.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.57.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

