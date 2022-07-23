Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,958 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $14,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.0% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 34.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in MetLife by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $60.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

