Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $16,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $198.25 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.35 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.26 and its 200 day moving average is $225.95. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

