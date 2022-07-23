Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $158,959,000 after purchasing an additional 819,811 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $728,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in VMware by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,801 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in VMware by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 199,624 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $23,132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $113.60 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

VMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.91.

Insider Activity

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,629,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.