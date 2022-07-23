Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Holdings Decreased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 36.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

TER stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.97 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.22.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

