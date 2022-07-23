GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,716 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 481.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,788,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,830,000 after buying an additional 1,480,492 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GSK by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,540,000 after buying an additional 1,365,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,941,000 after buying an additional 811,000 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter worth $26,475,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter worth $11,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.66.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($20.80) to GBX 1,900 ($22.71) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. AlphaValue lowered shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.74) to GBX 1,600 ($19.13) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.43) to GBX 1,850 ($22.12) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,787.50.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

