JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,886 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $48.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.41.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. Research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

SHEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.28) to GBX 2,550 ($30.48) in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.29) to GBX 2,550 ($30.48) in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.07) to GBX 3,000 ($35.86) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.50) to GBX 2,779 ($33.22) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,743.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

