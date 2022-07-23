Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 800 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $89.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on RIO. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,200 ($50.21) to GBX 4,100 ($49.01) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($63.36) to GBX 5,600 ($66.95) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,420 ($64.79) to GBX 5,300 ($63.36) in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,211.67.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

