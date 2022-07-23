Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $15,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,327,000 after purchasing an additional 179,445 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,609,000 after purchasing an additional 784,566 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,388,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,375,000 after buying an additional 4,423,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DD shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $57.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

