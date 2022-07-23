Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 28,709 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $16,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 482.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH opened at $69.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Cowen cut their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

