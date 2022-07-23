The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,652 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,282 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $16,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $555,083,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,268,000 after purchasing an additional 448,986 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,252,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,984,000 after purchasing an additional 221,746 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,835,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,769,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.42.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.67.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.52%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

