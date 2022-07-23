XML Financial LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $2,274,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34,705 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 363.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 134,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,519 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.43. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. StockNews.com began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.