XML Financial LLC Takes Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 981,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,151,000 after buying an additional 52,996 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $32,580,138.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $32,580,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $2,708,144.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,245,371.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPL Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

LPLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities raised shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.67.

LPLA opened at $192.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.59. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.97 and a 1-year high of $220.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.