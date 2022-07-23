XML Financial LLC Takes Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,290 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in BHP Group by 1,118.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,387,000 after purchasing an additional 931,440 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 1,118.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,387,000 after purchasing an additional 931,440 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $32,718,000. CQS US LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 885,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,307,000 after purchasing an additional 335,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BHP Group by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 711,448 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,886,000 after purchasing an additional 287,063 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($30.01) to GBX 2,440 ($29.17) in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($29.89) to GBX 2,200 ($26.30) in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,770.35.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group Profile

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.00.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.