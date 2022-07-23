Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,463 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $905,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.06 and its 200 day moving average is $53.41. The company has a market cap of $186.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. Research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC dropped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.28) to GBX 2,550 ($30.48) in a research report on Wednesday. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.50) to GBX 2,779 ($33.22) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.72) to GBX 2,860 ($34.19) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.29) to GBX 2,550 ($30.48) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,743.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

