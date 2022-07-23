XML Financial LLC Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

XML Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,172,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,926,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 6,738.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,605,000 after acquiring an additional 120,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 186,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,344,000 after acquiring an additional 119,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Down 2.0 %

URI opened at $274.29 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. OTR Global lowered shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile



United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

