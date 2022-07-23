Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,109 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $16,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In related news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.