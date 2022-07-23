Advisory Alpha LLC Takes Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:NCLH opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.10). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The business had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Russell W. Galbut acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

