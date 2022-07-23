HNP Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,932 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.
DVY stock opened at $117.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.41 and its 200-day moving average is $124.25. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $112.29 and a 1 year high of $133.33.
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
