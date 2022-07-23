National Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,012 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,697 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Twitter by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 93,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 48,294 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 59,514 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 31,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,926,206.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud purchased 490,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $19,957,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,590,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,933,876.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 569,152 shares of company stock worth $21,737,324 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWTR stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWTR. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, July 11th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

