The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $147.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.44. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $187.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 125.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.14.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

