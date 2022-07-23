Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 549 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,466,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 339,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,790,000 after acquiring an additional 208,513 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,340,000 after buying an additional 203,549 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 465,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,370,000 after buying an additional 183,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,438,000 after buying an additional 164,539 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU opened at $95.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.14. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.58.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

