JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 159 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 132.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 14,400.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,036 shares of company stock worth $1,603,911. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.79.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $163.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

