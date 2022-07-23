Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,314,000 after buying an additional 3,619,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after buying an additional 3,441,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,618,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,209,000 after buying an additional 2,000,928 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.