Buffington Mohr McNeal Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.8% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $213.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.78. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $406.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.