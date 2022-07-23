Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,835 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 46,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $87.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 58.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

